Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) & M&F Bancorp (NASDAQ:MFBP) Head-To-Head Review

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

36.2% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Chemung Financial 19.72% 9.57% 0.94%

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chemung Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for M&F Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemung Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chemung Financial $87.63 million 2.39 $19.63 million $3.80 11.37

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats M&F Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services. M&F Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 7,430 USD in December 31, 2017. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.