Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $76.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 36,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,334. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

