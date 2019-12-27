China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Short Interest Down 67.9% in December

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the November 28th total of 394,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CCCL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,421. China Ceramics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Get China Ceramics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About China Ceramics

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for China Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.