Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $3.40 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.26.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

