Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 28th total of 164,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CBLI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Cleveland BioLabs has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

