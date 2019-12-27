Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $16.82 on Friday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $984.27 million, a PE ratio of -80.10 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Codexis by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

