Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.65

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 2083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Colfax by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Colfax by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

