Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $670.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.83. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after buying an additional 693,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

