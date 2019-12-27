Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

COLL has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

COLL opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after acquiring an additional 693,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

