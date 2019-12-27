Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $9.13. Collins Foods shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 120,263 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is A$9.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82.

The business also recently announced a interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous interim dividend of $0.09. Collins Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.92%.

In other Collins Foods news, insider Graham Maxwell 95,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Collins Foods (ASX:CKF)

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

