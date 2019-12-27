Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $199.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 283,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3,680.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 271,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 241,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

