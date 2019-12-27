Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.00

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.63. Container Store Group shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 183,134 shares trading hands.

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Container Store Group to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Container Store Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Container Store Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

