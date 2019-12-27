Contentos Price Down 15.3% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.88 or 0.05884031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,697,255 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

