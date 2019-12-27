Contrasting Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPHD)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -52.25% -56.46% -36.62% Orthopediatrics -15.80% -12.12% -7.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Orthopediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 0.00 -$3.40 million ($0.54) N/A Orthopediatrics $57.56 million 13.41 -$12.02 million ($0.96) -48.08

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthopediatrics. Orthopediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nephros and Orthopediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthopediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orthopediatrics has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthopediatrics has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orthopediatrics beats Nephros on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

