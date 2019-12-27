Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $58.15 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $421,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,968 shares in the company, valued at $114,022,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $533,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,114,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

