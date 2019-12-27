Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Update

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the November 28th total of 656,800 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.33. 4,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,424. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

