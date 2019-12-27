COVA Achieves Market Capitalization of $497,584.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, COVA has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market capitalization of $497,584.00 and $785,762.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

