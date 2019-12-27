Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 927,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 34.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.39 million, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 1.00. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

