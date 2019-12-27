Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.59.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $86.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. Crane has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1,655.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

