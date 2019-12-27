Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 966.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.68. Criteo has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

