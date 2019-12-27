Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the November 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

