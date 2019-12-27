CSL (ASX:CSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $275.38

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.38 and traded as high as $283.57. CSL shares last traded at $282.29, with a volume of 274,977 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$276.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$239.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36.

In other CSL news, insider Paul Perreault 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd.

CSL Company Profile (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

