CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.95

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €56.95 ($66.22) and last traded at €56.95 ($66.22), with a volume of 9692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €56.40 ($65.58).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVD. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 42.92.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

