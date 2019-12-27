Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CULP. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Culp alerts:

NYSE CULP opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Culp has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 96,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Culp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Culp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.