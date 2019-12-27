Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $531.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.50.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

