CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,170.00

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.39), with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($15.26).

CVSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,059.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 912.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.60 million and a P/E ratio of 100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other CVS Group news, insider Simon Innes sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.19), for a total value of £1,053,150 ($1,385,359.12).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

