CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,731,086. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 430,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after buying an additional 633,397 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 29.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 29,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $163,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,969. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

