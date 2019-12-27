CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.67

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.67 and traded as low as $63.50. CyrusOne shares last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 267,691 shares.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

In other news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $94,000.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

