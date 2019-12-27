Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE opened at $3.16 on Friday. Daseke has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.