Datacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $23,102.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004763 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052346 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.