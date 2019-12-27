Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0009

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX and Exmo. Datawallet has a total market cap of $366,532.00 and $48,226.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.01219530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bibox, BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

