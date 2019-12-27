Denny’s (DENN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

12/16/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

12/11/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

12/10/2019 – Denny’s is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

12/3/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

11/28/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

11/19/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

11/13/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

11/5/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

10/30/2019 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/29/2019 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.05. Denny’s Corp has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Get Denny's Corp alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.