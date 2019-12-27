Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,261.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a market cap of $10,261.00 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00643109 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001035 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

