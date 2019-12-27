Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOOM. ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dmc Global has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 115.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,047 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,495,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 262.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 448,122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,709,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

