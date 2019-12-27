Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Dogness International has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Dogness International Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

