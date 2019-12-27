Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.94

Shares of Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and traded as low as $33.59. Dollarama shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLMAF. Desjardins set a $48.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

About Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

