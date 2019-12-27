Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $300.00

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.91), with a volume of 59398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.72 ($4.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $440.12 million and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

