DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price target on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of DRRX opened at $3.27 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $643.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.75.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

