DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.89. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 11,302 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.