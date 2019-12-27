DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.50 ($77.33).

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €71.65 ($83.31) on Friday. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.79.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

