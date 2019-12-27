Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the November 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EBMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock remained flat at $$21.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

In other news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $103,617.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $30,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 260,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $289,618. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

