eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, eBoost has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $208,665.00 and $183.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00563148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010022 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

