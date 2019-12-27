Eden (EDN) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Eden has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.01220867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

