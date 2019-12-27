Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc (CVE:YFI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 52800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $11.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3 and aera WiFi, a suite of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the Telco, CableCo, and Internet of Things markets.

