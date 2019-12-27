Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 31,611 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 31,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $45,835.95.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,798.65.

SALM stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

