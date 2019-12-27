eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the November 28th total of 411,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,209. eGain has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $247.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 141,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 2.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 965,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 81.2% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 794,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 355,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 33.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 421,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rowe began coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

