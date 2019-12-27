Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $405.00

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.33), with a volume of 8847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.33).

Separately, HSBC lifted their price objective on Electra Private Equity from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 341.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 31 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

About Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

