Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 28th total of 835,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOLO shares. ValuEngine cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $2.10 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,112.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.