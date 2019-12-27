ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.98 ($5.78).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ETR:ZIL2 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €8.21 ($9.55). 52,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.19 million and a P/E ratio of -114.03. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of €9.58 ($11.14).

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

