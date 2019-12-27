EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Equities analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to announce $26.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE posted sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $114.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 22.4% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 18.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 50.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

